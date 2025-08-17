'Theres pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel': Gal Gadot explains why Snow White flopped at box office

Washington, DC [US], August 17 (ANI): 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot shared her perspective on why Disney's live-action 'Snow White' remake underperformed at the box office, reported Variety.

During a recent appearance on the Israeli TV program 'The A Talks,' as quoted by Variety, Gadot said 'Snow White's' poor box office performance was partially because of "pressure" in Hollywood to "speak against Israel" amid the ongoing conflict with Palestine.

Gal Gadot was born in Israel.

"You know, this happens a lot in various industries, including Hollywood. There's pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel. And, you know, it happened," said Gal Gadot as quoted by Variety.

She continued, "I can always explain and try to give context about what's happening here. And I always do that. But in the end, people make their own decisions. And I was disappointed that the movie was incredibly affected by all of that and that it didn't do well at the box office. But that's how it goes. You win some, you lose some," as quoted by Gal Gadot.

Alongside Gadot, the film starred Rachel Zegler as the titular Disney princess, Andrew Burnap as the Prince Charming stand-in Jonathan, Patrick Page as the Magic Mirror and Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman.

According to Deadline, Gadot served in the Israeli Defence Forces for two years as part of her mandatory conscription, during which she participated in the 2006 Israel-Lebanon war.

Lebanon cited her service as the reason for banning Wonder Woman upon its 2017 release, The Washington Post reported at the time.