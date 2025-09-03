'They are missing originality': Shaan shares his take on current singing reality shows and their singers

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Renowned playback singer Shaan has called singing reality shows a "flawed system" for failing to prepare contestants to sing original songs in recent times.

Shaan, who is known for delivering iconic songs like 'Chand Sifarish', Kuch To Hua Hai, and 'Behti Hawa Sa Tha Voh' and has served as a judge on several reality shows, including 'The Voice India' and 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs', expressed disappointment over the lack of original songs by contestants on these shows.

While speaking to ANI, Shaan said that he believes singing reality shows have now become an entertainment-based platform rather than a platform for nurturing original talent. He expressed his dissapointment with its singers for not singing original songs.

"Singing reality shows have become a kind of entertainment by itself. I think the point of them bringing you new voices who will sing their own songs and they will become the next big names in whatever Bollywood or Indie. That has not been the outlet for a long time. It is now more entertainment through music, like entertainment through dance," he said.

The 'Chand Sifarish' singer said that the artists or contestants mostly sing covers rather than original songs.

"We just realised that the whole system is flawed. They are singing songs that have already been sung by other singers. They're not singing original songs. They are overqualified to be singers because what they are missing is their own originality," said Shaan.

"Today, if a singer has their own originality, their own style and own USP, that is when they get to work," added Shaan.

Shaan praised reality show singers as "technically fantastic" but expressed his dismay over the singers not finding their "own voice."

"So many of the reality show singers are technically fantastic, but they haven't found their own voice. If they are singing Sonu Nigam's songs, they are singing like that. If they are singing Arijit's songs, they are singing like that," said Shaan.

Pointing towards the singing reality shows, the 'Chand Sifarish' singer said that such platforms should provide "schooling" to the artists so that they can find their own voice and produce originals.

"So that is a different schooling where they'll have to find their own voice. When they get a brand new song, how do they approach it? So many of them fall short there. Otherwise, technically, they're all fantastic," said Shaan.

Meanwhile, Shaan will take the stage at The Grand Theatre, NMACC, Mumbai, to honour the music of the legendary Kishore Kumar on September 19.

Titled Forever Kishore Shaan Se, the show is presented by NR Talent & Event Management and promises an unforgettable evening filled with timeless melodies.

This marks the first time Shaan is dedicating an entire concert to the icon who he believes has shaped his musical journey.

From 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' and 'Neele Neele Ambar Par' to 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain' and 'Chingari Koi Bhadke', the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of music, memories, and magic, featuring Shaan's soulful renditions of Kishore Kumar's most iconic hits.

While Kishore Kumar was his earliest influence, Shaan's musical foundation was also shaped by years of training under the legendary Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, a stalwart of Indian classical music and a guru to icons like Asha Bhosle, A.R. Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, and Shilpa Rao, as per the press note shared from the team of Shaan.

His son, singer Rabbani Mustafa Khan, who co-founded NR Talent & Event Management with Namrata Gupta Khan, shares, "Shaan is my brother. My late father, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, was his guru. So, we have grown up together, and when you have your family to back your dreams, it becomes even more special. I feel proud to be the organiser of this event that will see Shaan spread his magic, as we celebrate the legacy of Kishore Kumar ji."

Namrata adds, "Our core principle is to organise shows that are not only unique and larger than life, but also offer an unadulterated experience to music aficionados. Forever Kishore Shaan Se is one such endeavour. And who better than Shaan to celebrate the rich legacy of Kishore Kumar ji? His love for Kishore da is palpable. We can't wait to offer this experience to the audience."