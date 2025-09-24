They Call Him OG advance booking: Pawan Kalyan's movie secures ₹100 crore+ opening globally

The advance booking for the highly-awaited gangster action drama movie They Call Him OG has shown a tremendous response worldwide. The movie, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, will be released on September 25.

The movie has already secured the biggest opening for Kalywan after an excellent response in the advance bookings, which are among the best of the year. Advance bookings in key territories like North America have been encouraging, with record-breaking ticket pre-sales.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG has already collected ₹75 crore worldwide in gross bookings for its release day, and is heading towards scoring ₹90-100 crore pre-sales for the opening day.

So far, including the premiere shows, Pawan Kalyan's movie has grossed approximately ₹45 crore in India and ₹30 crore overseas.

Thanks to the extraordinary momentum, trade analysts believe that the movie is heading for a “sure shot ₹100 crore+ worldwide opening day,” a feat achieved by only a handful of Indian movies.

If early trends continue, the movie could be among the biggest openers ever.

Sacnilk also reported that irrespective of the opening numbers, They Call Him OG will become Pawan Kalyan's biggest grosser within two days.

Global hiccup: Premiere screening may be delayed or even cancelled overseas Despite the hype, They Call Him OG faces a major challenge of timely delivery of content to cinemas overseas, which could impact its overall box office numbers.

According to media reports, digital prints for the movie have yet to be fully dispatched in some overseas markets, raising fears of premiere cancellations or delayed screenings.

Overseas distributors have even issued warnings to the makers regarding the continued delay in the product.

Some theatre chains have confirmed that they cannot screen the movie due to a lack of content, while the North American distributor of the movie, Prathyangira Cinemas, has shared that the Tamil version of OG will not be released there due to unavoidable content delays.

Since overseas openings rely heavily on early premiere shows, even small disruptions can dent collections in crucial markets. Adding to the complication, the movie has been certified with an A rating in India for its heavy violence, and is likely to restrict audiences in certain international territories or invite additional censor edits.

The financial stakes are equally high. They Call Him OG has already set lofty expectations, with trade estimates projecting over ₹50 crore from overseas on Day 1 alone.

About OG The period gangster drama, They Call Him OG, stars Priyanka Mohan opposite Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, and Shaam.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, the movie features music by Thaman.