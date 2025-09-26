They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan movie makes bumper opening, roars past ₹100 crore mark

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1: The latest Tollywood film starring Pawan Kalyan is makes waves at the box office and first day strong totally show lives up to the expectations. The fan favourite gangster action thriller was successfully able to monetise the hype and made a bumper start.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1 The Telugu language movie made a stellar opening on September 25 by minting ₹70.75 crore net in India after registering ₹20.25 crore net collection from premiere shows, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. Sujeeth directorial film so far did a business of ₹91 crore net.

After extraordinary advance bookings, with nearly ₹98 crore gross locked in through pre-sales, the film set new records by becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 from its premiere shows of over ₹23 crores. According to Sacnilk early estimates, the film raked in ₹100 crore gross in India on its opening day and Rs150 crore globally. With pan India appeal, the movie has emerged as Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel who gave ‘They Call Him OG’ 3.5 star rating in a post on X stated, “#OG has taken a MONSTROUS start at the box office. The film has recorded the Biggest Paid Previews Sale in India, while its Overseas Premieres are also record-breaking.”

They Call Him OG star cast While Pawan Kalyan takes the titular role of Ojas Gambheera, the movie features an ensemble cast and marks Telugu film debut of Emraan Hashmi in the role of Omi Bhau. Ojas Gambheera is portrayed as a fearsome gangster with a single goal, to reclaim his empire and exact vengeance on the current tyrant Omi Bhau.

The star cast includes Priyanka Mohan as Dr Kanmani, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Shaam, Harish Uthaman, Rahul Ravindran and Jackie Shroff in a cameo.

If you didn't watch the movie yet? Watch the exciting ‘They Call Him OG’ trailer here:

Produced by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment, the gangster drama emerged as one of the biggest Indian openers at the worldwide box office.