They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan movie makes bumper opening, roars past ₹100 crore mark

After extraordinary advance bookings, with nearly ₹98 crore gross locked in through pre-sales, the film set new records by becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 from its premiere shows of over ₹23 crores. According to Sacnilk early estimates, the film raked in ₹100 crore gross in India on its opening day and Rs150 crore globally. With pan India appeal, the movie has emerged as Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener.