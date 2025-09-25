They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan movie makes thunderous debut after record advance booking

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan starrer made a thunderous debut on September 25 and marked the actor's career best opener. The most awaited gangster action thriller released amid much fanfare and excitement.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1 The Telugu language movie received overwhelming response in pre-sales, both in India and in the international market. Amid the hype for the gangster drama, the Tollywood film collected ₹11.61 crore net at the domestic box office until 10:45 AM on September 25, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Sujeeth helmed movie broke Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener record previously held by Hari Hara Veera Mallu which minted ₹67 crores globally on its release day. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the advance booking of the action thriller crossed ₹98 crores milestone worldwide for the opening day. Making it the biggest opener for the superstar, the movie grossed an estimated ₹65 crores in India and ₹33 crores overseas.

Another remarkable feat achieved was that of paid premieres, OG grossed biggest-ever paid premiere collections at the Indian box office of over ₹23 crores.

Haven't got the chance to watch the movie yet? Watch the fan-favourite ‘They Call Him OG’ trailer here:

With Pawan Kalyan in titular role, the movie marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu film debut. The ensemble cast features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

As per Sacnilk, the trend indicates that ‘They Call Him OG’ will comfortably cross ₹150 crore mark worldwide and stands a chance to emerge as the top 5 biggest Indian openers at the worldwide box office.

They Call Him OG review Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave ‘They Call Him OG’ 3.5 star rating. In a post on X, he stated, “#TheyCallHimOG marks the comeback of #PawanKalyan with a bang…. This is not just fan service. It’s Sujeeth’s most mature work – minimal dialogues, strong atmosphere & a myth-like portrayal of Pawan Kalyan.”