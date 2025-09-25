They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's movie gets record opening; mints...

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan's starrer They Call Him OG has emerged as India's all-time record premiere grosser, marking the actor's career-best opener.

The most-awaited gangster action thriller was released on September 25 amid much fanfare and excitement.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie grossed over ₹23+ crore from paid premieres in India alone, surpassing the record previously held by Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu ( ₹15 crore).

This marks the biggest-ever paid premiere collections at the Indian box office.

Filmmaker DVV Entertainment also confirmed the news, and said, “It’s POWERSTAR’s festival of MASS HYSTERIA rewriting history. OG has stamped its dominance as the ALL TIME RECORD INDIA PREMIERES GROSSER.”

The Telugu movie was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1 According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned ₹35.25 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office.

The movie has already scaled ₹98 crore+ worldwide for the opening day, including premieres. These numbers make OG the highest advance-grosser ever for a non-pan India Telugu release.

Trend indicates that They Call Him OG will comfortably cross the ₹150 crore mark worldwide and stand a chance to emerge as one of the top five biggest Indian openers at the worldwide box office.

The total earnings will be revised once the figures for the night show are declared.

They Call Him OG Day 1: Occupancy They Call Him OG had an overall 15.74% Tamil Occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 13.88%

Afternoon Shows: 18.14%

Evening Shows: 15.21%

They Call Him OG had an overall 8.98% Hindi Occupancy on Thursday:

Morning Shows: 6.90%

Afternoon Shows: 11.02%

Evening Shows: 9.01%

They Call Him OG: Plot The movie follows gangster Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after ten years. This time, he is determined to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau.

IMDb gave the film a 7.2 rating out of 10, and the corresponding description states, “After vanishing from Mumbai's underworld for a decade, mob boss Ojas Gambheera resurfaces seeking vengeance against rival crime lords.”