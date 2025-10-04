They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 10: Pawan Kalyan movie inches closer to ₹200 crore mark, but earnings slump

They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 10: Despite a strong opening, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest release failed to maintain the positive momentum in its second week.

On Day 10, They Call Him OG movie – which had previously experienced double digit earnings on a single day – minted ₹175.85 crore India net, at the Box Office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted ₹2.66 crore on Day 10 in India. Saturday's figures mark a roughly 50 percent decline in the movie's box office collection as compared to the earnings on the previous days.

Although the Box Office collection for the Pawan Kalyan movie for Saturday, is as per the early estimates by Sacnilk, an overall glimpse at the earnings portray a declining trend.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹18.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹18.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹7.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹7.25 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] - ₹6.75 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] - ₹ 7.7 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] - ₹4.65 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] - ₹2.66 Cr, as per early estimates

They Call Him OG movie They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth. It is backed by D. V. V. Danayya.

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, the movie revolves around a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau, after years.

The film also features Emraan Hashmi, who made his Telugu debut with the Sujeeth directorial.

Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj star in key roles throughout the film.

Released on 25 September, They Call Him OG received mixed reviews from critics. However, it saw an impressive opening day business.