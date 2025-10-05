They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 10: Pawan Kalyan's film continues strong run, eyes ₹180 crore club

They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 10: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's recent film, They Call Him OG, fell at the box office after Dussehra. However, it has regained some momentum over the weekend. The film is inching close to the ₹200 crore mark in India.

They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 10 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted ₹5 crore net in India on day 10. This brings the film close to the ₹180 crore mark.

The film has registered slight growth in its earnings as it had raked in ₹4.75 crore on its previous day.

The total collection made by the Pawan Kalyan film is ₹179.05 crore net at the domestic box office.

They Call Him OG box office performance recap They Call Him OG opened on a strong note, beginning its run with paid previews on Wednesday, minting an impressive ₹21 crore from the Telugu version alone. The film’s official release on Thursday witnessed a massive start, collecting ₹63.75 crore across languages, marking one of the biggest openings for a Telugu film in 2025. However, after the blockbuster start, the numbers saw a sharp decline on Friday, earning ₹18.45 crore, and remained steady over the weekend with ₹18.5 crore each on both Saturday and Sunday.

Despite the dip in daily collections, the film maintained a solid hold through the weekdays, with Monday bringing in ₹7.4 crore, Tuesday ₹7.25 crore, and Wednesday ₹6.75 crore, before showing a slight uptick on Thursday with ₹7.7 crore. By the end of its first week, They Call Him OG had amassed a strong ₹169.3 crore net collection across all languages, dominated by its Telugu version.

Entering its second week, the film’s momentum slowed down, adding ₹4.75 crore on its second Friday and an estimated ₹5 crore on Saturday.

About They Call Him OG: Makers, plot, cast, languages They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth. It is backed by D. V. V. Danayya.

The film revolves around the story of a retired gangster (Pawan Kalyan) who returns to Bombay to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi), after years.

The film marks Hashmi's official Telugu debut.

Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj also star in key roles in the film.