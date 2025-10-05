‘They Call Him OG’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Pawan Kalyan’s action thriller crosses ₹182 crore mark in India

They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, continues its strong box office run, crossing 182 crore in India by Day 11. Directed by Sujeeth, the Telugu action thriller saw a slowdown in its second week but remains one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year.

Anjali Thakur
Updated5 Oct 2025, 10:09 PM IST
Pawan Kalyan in a poster image of They Call Him OG.
Pawan Kalyan in a poster image of They Call Him OG.(X)

‘They Call Him OG’ Box Office Collection Day 11:Pawan Kalyan’s latest Telugu-language action thriller, ‘They Call Him OG’, continues to make waves at the box office even as its collections begin to taper off in the second week. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by D.V.V. Danayya, the film has now amassed an estimated 182.72 crore across India as of Day 11.

Day 11 box office performance

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned around 4.07 crore on its second Sunday (Day 11), taking its total domestic collection to 182.72 crore. The film had a strong opening week, with massive collections during its first seven days, before witnessing a predictable slowdown as it entered the second week of its theatrical run.

In its second weekend, the film collected 7.25 crore on Day 6, followed by 6.75 crore on Day 7 (Wednesday). Day 8 (Thursday) saw a slight uptick at 7.7 crore, before numbers dipped again on Friday.

Theatre occupancy

The regional occupancy data reflects this decline in momentum. On Day 9, Telugu 2D screenings recorded 24.42% occupancy in the morning shows, 42.73% in the afternoon, and 53.16% in the evening. The final tally for Day 11 is expected to be updated later, after the late-night show reports come in.

Among key markets, Chennai (72%) and Vizag-Visakhapatnam (60.33%) recorded the strongest turnout, while centres such as Nizamabad (7.67%) and Mahbubnagar (25%) saw comparatively lower footfalls.

Film overview

They Call Him OG features Pawan Kalyan as a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade away, only to face his old nemesis Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Blending intense action sequences with emotional depth, the film has been praised for Kalyan’s commanding screen presence and the gripping face-off between him and Hashmi.

