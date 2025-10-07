They Call Him OG box office collection day 12: The Pawan Kalyan-starrer close to ₹185 crore despite Monday dip

They Call Him OG box office collection day 12: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's new movie, They Call Him OG, entered its second week. After a successful weekend, the film saw a fall of more than 50% in its earnings. Shows across India have also been reduced now. However, the film is almost close to hitting the ₹185 crore mark in India.
According to the estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, OG has raked in ₹1.40 crore net in India on day 12 from all languages. The film saw its revenue collection drop by approximately 66.26% compared to the previous day.
On day 11, OG earned ₹4.15 crore net [Te: 4.1 Cr; Ta: 0.01; Hi: 0.03; Ka: 0.01] at the domestic box office.
With the latest figures, the film's total collection stands at ₹184.20 crore net in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.