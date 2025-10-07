They Call Him OG box office collection day 12: The Pawan Kalyan-starrer close to ₹185 crore despite Monday dip

They Call Him OG box office collection day 12: Pawan Kalyan's film, OG saw more than 50% decline in its earnings on October 6. The film is clashing majorly with Kantara Chapter 2 Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada versions.

Sneha Biswas
Updated7 Oct 2025, 06:34 AM IST
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG recorded less than 500 shows in Telugu, days after Kantara Chapter 1 released.
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG recorded less than 500 shows in Telugu, days after Kantara Chapter 1 released.(X)

They Call Him OG box office collection day 12: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's new movie, They Call Him OG, entered its second week. After a successful weekend, the film saw a fall of more than 50% in its earnings. Shows across India have also been reduced now. However, the film is almost close to hitting the 185 crore mark in India.

They Call Him OG box office collection day 12

According to the estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, OG has raked in 1.40 crore net in India on day 12 from all languages. The film saw its revenue collection drop by approximately 66.26% compared to the previous day.

On day 11, OG earned 4.15 crore net [Te: 4.1 Cr; Ta: 0.01; Hi: 0.03; Ka: 0.01] at the domestic box office.

With the latest figures, the film's total collection stands at 184.20 crore net in India.

EntertainmentFilm Industry
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentThey Call Him OG box office collection day 12: The Pawan Kalyan-starrer close to ₹185 crore despite Monday dip
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.