They Call Him OG box office collection day 12: The Pawan Kalyan-starrer close to ₹185 crore despite Monday dip

They Call Him OG box office collection day 12: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's new movie, They Call Him OG, entered its second week. After a successful weekend, the film saw a fall of more than 50% in its earnings. Shows across India have also been reduced now. However, the film is almost close to hitting the ₹185 crore mark in India.
According to the estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, OG has raked in ₹1.40 crore net in India on day 12 from all languages. The film saw its revenue collection drop by approximately 66.26% compared to the previous day.
On day 11, OG earned ₹4.15 crore net [Te: 4.1 Cr; Ta: 0.01; Hi: 0.03; Ka: 0.01] at the domestic box office.
With the latest figures, the film's total collection stands at ₹184.20 crore net in India.