They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 13: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi deliver ‘highest-grossing Telugu film’

They Call Him OG has completed 13 days at the Indian box office, collecting an impressive amount across all languages. The Pawan Kalyan starrer opened with strong previews at ₹21 crore on Wednesday, September 25. Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist in the movie.
It was followed by a thunderous first day of ₹63.75 crore, driven mainly by the Telugu version. However, the film saw a steep 71% fall on Friday, earning ₹18.45 crore.
Then, it maintained steady collections through the first weekend, earning ₹18.5 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. The first week closed with ₹169.3 crore. The Telugu version contributed ₹164.75 crore while Tamil, Hindi and Kannada versions added smaller shares.
In the second week, the film’s performance dropped as expected. Monday saw ₹7.4 crore, followed by gradual declines through the weekdays. On Wednesday, the amount was ₹6.75 crore, and there was a slight increase to ₹7.7 crore on Thursday.
The second weekend was slower, with Friday at ₹4.75 crore, Saturday at ₹4.6 crore and Sunday at ₹4.15 crore. By Tuesday, the film earned ₹1.34 crore.
Despite the sharp falls, They Call Him OG remains one of the better-performing Telugu-led pan-India releases of 2025. The film has shown strong hold in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Meanwhile, according to the makers, They Call Him OG has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025, crossing ₹300 crore worldwide in just 11 days. The film surpassed the collections of Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹255.2 crore) and HanuMan ( ₹295 crore). It is now targeting Pushpa: The Rise ( ₹350 crore).
Producer DVV Entertainment confirmed the milestone on Twitter (now X) by posting a celebratory poster. They called OG the “highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025”.
The caption included lyrics from the film’s title song: “Alalika Kadhalaka Bhayapadele… Pralayamu Yedhuruga Nilabadele”. The post celebrated Pawan Kalyan’s success and reaffirmed OG’s dominance at the 2025 box office.
A total box office collection of ₹185.85 crore in India is tough for the Pawan Kalyan movie due to its high budget. The movie was made with ₹250 crore, Moneycontrol reported earlier. According to the publication, Pawan Kalyan received ₹100 crore while Emraan Hashmi's remuneration was ₹5 crore.
To become profitable, a movie typically needs to earn at least double its budget, as the revenue is divided between the exhibitors and the producers.
