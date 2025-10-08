They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 14: Pawan Kalyan- Emraan Hashmi movie struggles to reach ₹200 cr mark

They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 14: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest release – They Call Him OG – as been experiencing a dip after a power-packed opening during Navratri. However, in its second week, the movie has slumped further, with the net Box Office collection yet to reach the ₹200 crore mark.

They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 14 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted ₹59 lakhs on Wednesday, Day 14. Although the earnings are as per the early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, the figures are staggeringly lower when compared to the earnings of previous days.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] - ₹4.6 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Sunday] - ₹4.15 Cr

Day 12 [2nd Monday] - ₹1.65 Cr

Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] - ₹1.45 Cr

Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] - ₹59 lakhs (as per early estimates)

‘Highest-grossing Telugu film’ Despite the sharp falls, They Call Him OG remains one of the better-performing Telugu-led pan-India releases of 2025. The film has shown strong hold in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the makers, They Call Him OG movie has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025, crossing ₹300 crore worldwide in just 11 days. The film surpassed the collections of Sankranthiki Vasthunam ( ₹255.2 crore) and HanuMan ( ₹295 crore). It is now targeting Pushpa: The Rise ( ₹350 crore).

They Call Him OG movie They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth. It is backed by D. V. V. Danayya.

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, the movie revolves around a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau, after years.

They Call Him OG movie also features Emraan Hashmi, who made his Telugu debut with the Sujeeth directorial.

Released on 25 September, They Call Him OG received mixed reviews from critics. However, it saw an impressive opening day business.