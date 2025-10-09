They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 14: Pawan Kalyan's film falls further, earns its lowest so far

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 14: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's film, They Call Him OG has slowed down further at the box office. Though the film became one of the highest grosser of the year in the Telugu film industry, it has now minted its lowest single-day figure at the box office.
According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted ₹1 crore net in India on day 14. The total business made by the film so far is ₹186.90 crore net at the domestic box office.
