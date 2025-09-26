‘They Call Him OG’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's film smoothly crosses ₹100 crore, mints THIS much

‘They Call Him OG’ has stormed the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark within just two days of release. The Telugu-language action drama, starring Pawan Kalyan, has drawn huge crowds despite seeing a dip in collections on its second day.

‘They Call Him OG’ day 2 box office collection The film began strongly with an advance release on Wednesday, earning ₹21 crore in its Telugu version.

On Thursday, its first full day in cinemas, the film posted an impressive ₹63.75 crore, with the bulk of earnings from the Telugu market ( ₹63 crore), and smaller contributions from Tamil ( ₹0.22 crore), Hindi ( ₹0.5 crore) and Kannada ( ₹0.03 crore) markets.

However, Friday saw collections fall to ₹17.74 crore, bringing the cumulative total to ₹102.49 crore.

Theatre occupancy in all regions Occupancy trends reflected the mixed performance. Across Telugu 2D screenings on Friday, morning shows registered 32.60% occupancy, rising slightly to 38.42% in the afternoon.

Regional figures showed strongholds in core markets such as Vizag-Visakhapatnam (51%), Hyderabad (47.5%), Kakinada (48%), and Warangal and Guntur (both 42.5%). Vijayawada followed closely at 41.5%.

Outside Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film’s reception was more modest. Bengaluru saw 16.5% occupancy, Chennai stood at 17%, while Nizamabad recorded 18%. In major metros, however, the response was limited, with the National Capital Region (4%) and Mumbai (5%) reporting low turnout.

Despite the sharp fall on its second day, ‘They Call Him OG’ remains one of the strongest openers in recent Telugu cinema. Analysts note that sustaining momentum over the weekend will be crucial in determining its long-term box office trajectory.

With its star power and early ₹100 crore milestone, the film has already secured its place as one of the year’s major commercial successes.

About the film ‘They Call Him OG’ is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role as OG, a retired gangster who resurfaces in Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long disappearance to face his old adversary, the formidable crime-lord Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi.