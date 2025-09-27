They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener makes dramatic fall, earnings drop 69%

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan starrer continues its dream run at the box office and is setting new benchmarks. Living up to the expectations, Pawan Kalyan's star power unleashed a box office storm as it marked the biggest opening of 2025 on September 25 by surpassing superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Sujeeth directorial gangster action thriller broke several records on its opening day as it raked in an estimated ₹100 crore gross at the Indian box office. This includes ₹25 crore from premiere shows alone, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. It not only emerged as the seventh-biggest opener for a Telugu film but also became the eighth-biggest opener for an Indian movie in the domestic market. Let's check out They Call Him OG's Day 2 figures.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2 After making a bumper start, the latest Tollywood film recorded a massive 69.25 percent drop on Friday, September 26, as it collected ₹19.6 crore net in India. This brings two-day total to ₹104.35 crore net.

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, They Call Him OG overtook Prabhas' Saaho collected ₹130 crore on its opening day. The gangster drama grossed Rs144 crores globally on Day 1 and emerged as a stiff competitor to Jr NTR's Devara and Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, both of which raked in around ₹142 crores. An estimated ₹42.50 crore grass earnings on Day 1 came from overseas market.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#OG WW DAY -1 ₹ 154 CR GROSS. Biggest Opening for a Indian Film in 2025. #PawanKalyan Career Biggest As well.”

They Call Him OG star cast Pawan Kalyan plays the titular role of Ojas Gambheera, who is portrayed as a fearsome gangster with a single goal, to reclaim his empire and exact vengeance on the current tyrant Omi Bhau. Featured among the top 10 biggest Indian openers globally, it includes an ensemble cast and marks Telugu film debut of Emraan Hashmi in the role of Omi Bhau. It stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Shaam, Harish Uthaman, Rahul Ravindran and Jackie Shroff in a cameo.

They Call Him OG plot Made at a budget of ₹250 crore by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainment, the gangster drama recorded one of the biggest opening for an Indian movie at the worldwide box office.