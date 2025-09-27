They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 2: Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener makes dramatic fall, earnings drop 69%

Sujeeth directorial gangster action thriller broke several records on its opening day as it raked in an estimated ₹100 crore gross at the Indian box office. This includes ₹25 crore from premiere shows alone, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. It not only emerged as the seventh-biggest opener for a Telugu film but also became the eighth-biggest opener for an Indian movie in the domestic market. Let's check out They Call Him OG's Day 2 figures.