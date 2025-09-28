They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan's movie maintains steady hold, mints...

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG has continued to maintain its grip at the box office, despite the dip from its very strong opening day numbers. The movie has remained largely stable at the box office.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned ₹13.05 crore net in India on Sunday, September 28, until 6:00 PM. While there is a slight dip in the numbers compared with the previous day's earnings, the movie saw a good turnout in theatres.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

With this, the 4-day total for Pawan Kalyan's movie stands at ₹134.75 crore.

OG opened with a strong ₹21 crore on its Wednesday premieres, driven entirely by the Telugu version. On Thursday, its collections soared to ₹63.75 crore, with Telugu dominating at ₹63 crore. The earnings for Friday and Saturday remained steady at ₹18.50 crore.

They Call Him OG Day 4: Occupancy On Sunday, They Call Him OG recorded an overall occupancy of 42.58% among the Telugu audience.

Morning Shows: 32.79%

Afternoon Shows: 52.37%

The Tamil version of They Call Him OG registered an overall occupancy of 18.16% on Day 4.

Morning Shows: 13.88%

Afternoon Shows: 22.43%

On the other hand, the Hindi version of OG saw the lowest occupancy on Sunday. The movie saw an overall Hindi occupancy of just 10.08% on Day 4.

Morning Shows: 5.82%

Afternoon Shows: 14.34%

About They Call Him OG They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long disappearance to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau.

