They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's movie sees massive drop on Monday, shy of ₹150 crore-mark

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG witnessed a sharp drop in its box office earnings on Monday after an overwhelming opening weekend.

Advertisement

However, the movie is still nearly ₹5 crore shy of the ₹150 crore mark at the Indian box office. OG had achieved a massive ₹155 crore worldwide on its opening day on September 25.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 5 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned ₹4.41 crore net in India on Monday, September 29, until 6:30 PM. The Monday earnings saw a major decline from its numbers of previous days.

With this, the 5-day total for Pawan Kalyan's movie stands at ₹144.61 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Advertisement

The makers said that the movie is Pawan Kalyan's first to gross ₹100 crore share in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. They also highlighted that it is the actor-turned-politician's first movie to earn ₹150 crore worldwide.

OG opened with a strong ₹21 crore on its Wednesday premieres, driven entirely by the Telugu version. On Thursday, its collections soared to ₹63.75 crore, with Telugu dominating at ₹63 crore. The earnings for Friday, Saturday and Sunday remained steady at ₹18.50 crore.

Advertisement

They Call Him OG Day 5: Occupancy The overall occupancy for They Call Him OG has also taken a hit on Monday.

On Monday, They Call Him OG recorded an overall occupancy of 16.14% among the Telugu audience.

Morning Shows: 13.24%

Afternoon Shows: 19.03%

The Tamil version of They Call Him OG registered an overall occupancy of 12.01% on Day 5.

Morning Shows: 9.54%

Afternoon Shows: 14.47%

On the other hand, the Hindi version of OG saw the lowest occupancy on Monday. The movie saw an overall Hindi occupancy of just 5.74% on Day 5.

Morning Shows: 5.43%

Afternoon Shows: 6.05%

About They Call Him OG They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

Advertisement

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long disappearance to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau.