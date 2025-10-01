They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan film benefits from Navratri, crosses ₹150 cr mark in India

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s latest release, They Call Him OG, has crossed the ₹150 crore mark in India, benefiting from the Navratri week festivities. While the film saw a dip in collections after the weekend, it has continued to hold steady at the box office so far.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted ₹7.25 crore net on day 6 in India. It saw a negligible dip as the film had raked in ₹7.40 crore on day 5.

This brings the total business made by the Pawan Kalyan-starrer to ₹154.85 crore.

They Call Him OG They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth. It is backed by D. V. V. Danayya.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau, after years.

The film also features Emraan Hashmi, who made his Telugu debut with the Sujeeth directorial.

Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj star in key roles throughout the film.

Released on 25 September, They Call Him OG received mixed reviews from critics. However, it saw an impressive opening day business.

The film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

They Call Him OG shows in India On Tuesday, They Call Him OG recorded an overall occupancy of 19.10% among the Telugu audience. It saw 13.41% occupancy in the morning, which rose to 19.92% in the afternoon, 20.30% during the evening, and peaked at 22.76% for night shows.

Currently, Hyderabad and Bengaluru have the highest screenings for OG, with 818 and 632, respectively. Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada also recorded more than 100 shows for OG. In terms of occupancy, Hyderabad and Vizag-Visakhapatnam are the two leading regions.

The Hindi version, on Tuesday, witnessed an overall occupancy of 9.03%. For Day 6, the film opened with a low 3.84% in the morning shows, increased to 8.77% in the afternoon shows, and dipped slightly to 7.78% in the evening shows. It saw its highest turnout at 15.72% during night shows.

OG has the highest number of Hindi screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 121 shows. Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune and Mumbai are following closely with 174, 98, 56 and 55, respectively.

They Call Him OG Worldwide Collection Meanwhile, the worldwide collection for They Call Him OG day 6 is yet to be out on the website.

Reportedly, the film minted ₹265 crore on Monday, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. However, the tracker reported that OG collected ₹237.30 crore worldwide on Monday.