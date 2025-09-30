They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan's movie hits ₹150 crore milestone in India

They Call Him OG has collected a gross of 237.3 crore at the global box office.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published30 Sep 2025, 06:55 PM IST
On Tuesday, They Call Him OG recorded an overall occupancy of 16.67% among the Telugu audience.
On Tuesday, They Call Him OG recorded an overall occupancy of 16.67% among the Telugu audience.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG has crossed the 150 crore net mark at the Indian box office on Tuesday. Globally, the movie achieved this feat with a massive 155 crore collection on its opening day, September 25.

This comes amid a sharp decline in its box office earnings on Monday after an overwhelming opening weekend. The Tuesday numbers for They Call Him OG weren't too promising either.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned 3.38 crore net in India on Tuesday, September 30, until 6:30 PM. The Monday earnings of the movie dipped 60 per cent, collecting 7.4 crore; of which, its Telugu version collected 6.95 crore.

With this, the 6-day total for Pawan Kalyan's movie stands at 150.98 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi calls Pawan Kalyans OG on par with 'Hollywood standards', watches film with son Ram Charan

They Call Him OG Day 6: Occupancy

On Tuesday, They Call Him OG recorded an overall occupancy of 16.67% among the Telugu audience.

Morning Shows: 13.41%

Afternoon Shows: 19.92%

The Tamil version of They Call Him OG registered an overall occupancy of 12.04% on Day 6.

Morning Shows: 10.22%

Afternoon Shows: 13.86%

On the other hand, the Hindi version of OG saw the lowest occupancy on Tuesday. The movie saw an overall Hindi occupancy of just 6.31% on Day 6.

Morning Shows: 3.84%

Afternoon Shows: 8.77%

Also Read | They Call Him OG first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyans 'star power', call it a 'superhit'

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG has collected a gross of 237.3 crore at the global box office. Of this, the movie earned 176.8 crore gross in India and 60.5 crore in the overseas market.

Makers add a new song

As a “treat” for the fans, the makers of They Call Him OG have added a special song to the movie.

Also Read | When Pawan Kalyan said he ‘forgot’ he's the Deputy CM

About They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG, the Telugu action crime drama movie, stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long disappearance to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau.

The movie also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

Indian Cinema
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentThey Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan's movie hits ₹150 crore milestone in India
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.