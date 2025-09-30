They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan's movie hits ₹150 crore milestone in India

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG has crossed the ₹150 crore net mark at the Indian box office on Tuesday. Globally, the movie achieved this feat with a massive ₹155 crore collection on its opening day, September 25.

This comes amid a sharp decline in its box office earnings on Monday after an overwhelming opening weekend. The Tuesday numbers for They Call Him OG weren't too promising either.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned ₹3.38 crore net in India on Tuesday, September 30, until 6:30 PM. The Monday earnings of the movie dipped 60 per cent, collecting ₹7.4 crore; of which, its Telugu version collected ₹6.95 crore.

With this, the 6-day total for Pawan Kalyan's movie stands at ₹150.98 crore.

The total earnings will be revised later in the evening, once the figures for the night show are declared.

They Call Him OG Day 6: Occupancy On Tuesday, They Call Him OG recorded an overall occupancy of 16.67% among the Telugu audience.

Morning Shows: 13.41%

Afternoon Shows: 19.92%

The Tamil version of They Call Him OG registered an overall occupancy of 12.04% on Day 6.

Morning Shows: 10.22%

Afternoon Shows: 13.86%

On the other hand, the Hindi version of OG saw the lowest occupancy on Tuesday. The movie saw an overall Hindi occupancy of just 6.31% on Day 6.

Morning Shows: 3.84%

Afternoon Shows: 8.77%

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG has collected a gross of ₹237.3 crore at the global box office. Of this, the movie earned ₹176.8 crore gross in India and ₹60.5 crore in the overseas market.

Makers add a new song As a “treat” for the fans, the makers of They Call Him OG have added a special song to the movie.

About They Call Him OG They Call Him OG, the Telugu action crime drama movie, stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long disappearance to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau.

