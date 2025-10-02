They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 7: Pawan Kalyan film wraps 1st week at ₹162 cr before Kantara Chapter 1 clash

They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 7: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's film They Call Him OG has completed its first week run at the box office. The film opened with impressive business over the first weekend but later slowed down over the weekdays despite the festive season. It is now clashing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, which released on Thursday.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG raked in ₹7 crore net in India on day 7. The film had a slight dip in earnings as it earned ₹7.25 crore on day 6.
The total business made by the Pawan Kalyan-starrer is ₹ ₹ 161.85 crore net in India so far.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.