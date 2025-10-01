They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 7: Pawan Kalyan movie slows down after crossing ₹150 Cr mark

They Call Him OG Box Office collection day 7: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan’s latest release, They Call Him OG, had already crossed the Rs150 crore mark in India. However, the movie witnessed a dip on Wednesday, Day 3, as per the early estimates.

On Wednesday, the Pawan Kalyan movie collected a total of ₹158.01 crore India net, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. While the total collection witnessed a slight spike as compared to previous days, They Call Him OG saw a lower collection on its seventh day of screening.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted ₹3.16 crore on Day 7 in India. Wednesday's figures mark around a 50 per cent decline in the movie's box office collection as compared to the earnings on the previous days.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹18.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹18.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹7.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹7.25 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] - ₹3.16 Cr, as per early estimates

They Call Him OG movie They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth. It is backed by D. V. V. Danayya.

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, the movie revolves around a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau, after years.

The film also features Emraan Hashmi, who made his Telugu debut with the Sujeeth directorial.

Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj star in key roles throughout the film.

Released on 25 September, They Call Him OG received mixed reviews from critics. However, it saw an impressive opening day business.