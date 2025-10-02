They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 8: Pawan Kalyan movie slows down after crossing ₹160 cr mark

They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 8: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest release, They Call Him OG had witnessed an excellent opening day. However, what started as a double digit collection has now slowed down, with the movie seeing a slight dip in its earnings in the second week of its screening.

On Thursday, Dussehra, They Call Him OG earned ₹168.41 crore India net, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 8 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted ₹6.81 crore on Day 8 in India. Thursday's figures mark a decline of over 50% in the movie's box office collection as compared to the same day last week.

Last Thursday – which was the opening day – They Call Him OG roared past the ₹100 crore mark.

The movie maintained the same momentum for the following days, until Day 5, when the Box Office collections witnessed a sharp decline.

Here's a glimpse:

Day 2 [1st Friday] - ₹18.45 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] - ₹18.5 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] - ₹18.5 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹7.4 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] - ₹7.25 Cr

They Call Him OG movie They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth. It is backed by D. V. V. Danayya.

While Pawan Kalyan takes the titular role of Ojas Gambheera, the movie features an ensemble cast and marks Telugu film debut of Emraan Hashmi in the role of Omi Bhau. Ojas Gambheera is portrayed as a fearsome gangster with a single goal, to reclaim his empire and exact vengeance on the current tyrant Omi Bhau.