They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 8: Pawan Kalyan's film remains unaffected by Kantara Chapter 1

They Call Him OG Box Office collection Day 8: Pawan Kalyan's film is now competing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, which released on Thursday.

Sneha Biswas
Updated3 Oct 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Pawan Kalyan in a poster image of They Call Him OG.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 8: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest outing, They Call Him OG, continues its grip at the box office despite the clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1. Shetty's film released on Thursday. On the same day, OG has recorded a slight growth in its earnings owing to the Dussehra holiday.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 8

The film will soon hit the 170 crore mark in India.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG minted 7.50 crore net on day 8 in India. It saw about 11% growth in its ticket sales than the previous day, when it raked in 6.75 crore.

This brings the total business made by the Pawan Kalyan film to 169.10 crore net in India.

In terms of occupancy, They Call Him OG had an overall 43.78% turnout in theatres for the Telugu version on Thursday. Among the Hindi audience, the film saw an overall occupancy of about 9.84% on 2 October.

They Call Him OG Box Office Week 1

OG recently wrapped up its first week at the box office with a total collection of around 162.6 crore in all languages.

It opened on a strong note with 21 crore from its paid previews and went on to register a massive 63.75 crore on Day 1.

However, the collections saw a massive drop on Day 2 with 18.45 crore. The numbers remained steady over the weekend with 18.5 crore each on Saturday and Sunday. From Monday onwards, the film witnessed a noticeable dip, earning 7.4 crore on Day 5, followed by 7.25 crore on Tuesday and 6.75 crore on Wednesday. Despite the mid-week slowdown, They Call Him OG has managed to maintain momentum amid new releases during the festive week.

About OG

They Call Him OG is a Telugu action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

While Pawan Kalyan takes the lead role of Ojas Gambheera in the film, OG also has Emraan Hashmi, who marked his Telugu film debut with the role of Omi Bhau in it.

The film also features Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Shaam, Harish Uthaman, Rahul Ravindran and Jackie Shroff in a cameo.

Recently, Kalyan hosted an event to mark the success of They Call Him OG. He confirmed a sequel and prequel to his film.

