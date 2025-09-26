They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Worldwide: Pawan Kalyan's film sets record with ₹155 crore opening

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Worldwide: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has revived his box office lull period with his latest release, They Call Him OG. On its opening day, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of his last film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu ( ₹116.82 crore).

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Worldwide According to a report of Hindustan Times, OG has performed exceptionally well in North America and Southeast Asia.

Talking about worldwide earnings of the film, OG has collected about $3 million ( ₹26 crore) just from paid premieres in the US. Its total overseas opening is estimated at $6 million ( ₹50 crore), which reportedly helped the film achieve a massive ₹155 crore worldwide opening.

With this, OG has entered the list of the top 10 biggest openers in Indian cinema history, claimed the report. It is believed that the Pawan Kalyan-starrer has secured the 7th spot in the same list.

OG beats Animal, Jawan, Leo, Coolie With its massive opening, OG has surpassed the first-day collections of several recent blockbusters, including Animal ( ₹116 crore), Jawan ( ₹128 crore), Leo ( ₹143 crore), and Coolie ( ₹153 crore). The film now eyes the collections of Salaar ( ₹158 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore), though it is still behind the top three record-breaking openers -- Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹274 crore), RRR ( ₹223 crore), and Baahubali 2 ( ₹215 crore).

However, the final numbers are not out on the film tracking website, Sacnilk. It is likely to be out by Friday afternoon to confirm the claims.

OG box office collection in India They Call Him OG is already nearing the ₹100 crore mark in India, as per the tracker. On Wednesday, the website reported that OG had crossed ₹90 crore in global advance bookings, with over $3.5 million ( ₹31+ crore) revenue from overseas markets and more than ₹60 crore from India.

Earlier, trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#OG has taken a MONSTROUS start at the box office. The film has recorded the Biggest Paid Previews Sale in India, while its Overseas Premieres are also record-breaking. Day 1 India and Worldwide Opening Biz will be HUMONGOUS… Domestic OD will challenge #Pushpa2 & #RRR.”

About OG Besides Kalyan, the film also stars Priyanka Mohan as Dr Kanmani, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Shaam, Harish Uthaman, Rahul Ravindran and Jackie Shroff in a cameo role.

The film also features Emraan Hashmi, marking his official Telugu film debut.