They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Worldwide: Pawan Kalyan's film sets record with ₹155 crore opening

OG beats Animal, Jawan, Leo, Coolie

With its massive opening, OG has surpassed the first-day collections of several recent blockbusters, including Animal ( ₹116 crore), Jawan ( ₹128 crore), Leo ( ₹143 crore), and Coolie ( ₹153 crore). The film now eyes the collections of Salaar ( ₹158 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 ( ₹159 crore), though it is still behind the top three record-breaking openers -- Pushpa 2: The Rise ( ₹274 crore), RRR ( ₹223 crore), and Baahubali 2 ( ₹215 crore).