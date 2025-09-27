'They Call Him OG' Day 3 Box Office collection: Pawan Kalyan starrer shows steady momentum, earns THIS much

The Telugu action drama ‘They Call Him OG’ has continued its strong run at the box office, earning an estimated ₹13.37 crore on its third day of release, according to early trade figures.

‘They Call Him OG’ day 3 box office collection The film, headlined by Pawan Kalyan, has now amassed a total of ₹116.87 crore worldwide across its first three days, consolidating its position as one of the most prominent openings in recent Telugu cinema.

The momentum began with a ₹21 crore haul from advance screenings on Wednesday, followed by a staggering ₹63.75 crore on its opening Thursday. Though collections tapered to ₹18.75 crore on Friday and ₹13.37 crore on Saturday, analysts note that the film continues to maintain a strong presence in key urban centres.

‘They Call Him OG’ theatre occupancy regionwise Occupancy rates for Day 3 reflect this consistency, with evening shows recording 48.20% attendance, higher than the morning’s 30.69% and comparable to the afternoon’s 47.34%.

Hyderabad led the performance with 51.67% occupancy, followed by Vizag at 49% and Warangal at 50.33%. Kakinada stood out with the highest regional attendance at nearly 60%. Meanwhile, metropolitan markets such as Mumbai (31.33%) and the National Capital Region (20.67%) posted moderate figures, underscoring the film’s largely regional-driven pull.

The Telugu version continues to dominate, with limited contributions from dubbed Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada releases. This trend reflects the film’s reliance on its core fanbase while still testing appeal in broader markets.

Despite a gradual dip in daily earnings, industry observers highlight that ‘They Call Him OG’ has already surpassed the ₹100 crore benchmark in less than four days, a feat signalling both strong pre-release anticipation and star power.

More about ‘They Call Him OG’ ‘They Call Him OG’ is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language action crime drama, written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

The film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role as OG, a retired gangster who resurfaces in Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long disappearance to face his old adversary, the formidable crime-lord Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi.

The ensemble cast also includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj. Released globally in theatres on September 25, 2025, the film has drawn mixed to positive reviews from critics.

With its current pace, ‘They Call Him OG’ appears poised to cement itself as one of the most commercially significant Telugu films of the year.