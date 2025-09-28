They Call Him OG Day 3 Box Office collection: Pawan Kalyan's film unshakable, crosses ₹122 cr in India

They Call Him OG Day 3 Box Office collection: Actor-politician, Pawan Kalyan's latest release, OG continues to maintain its grip at the box office. The film had a strong opening day, with business growing further on day 2. However, it later witnessed a significant dip in collections. For now, the film remains largely stable.

They Call Him OG Day 3 Box Office collection According to industry tracker Sacnilk, They Call Him OG has now minted ₹18.50 crore net in India on day 3. While it is a negligible dip when compared with the previous day's earnings ( ₹18.75 crore), the film saw a good turnout in theatres.

For now, the total revenue made by the Pawan Kalyan film is ₹122 crore net in India.

OG Telugu, Tamil, Hindi shows On Saturday, They Call Him OG recorded an overall occupancy of 42.08% among the Telugu audience. On day 3, the film registered 30.69% occupancy in the morning shows, which rose to 47.34% in the afternoon shows and further inched up to 48.20% during the evening shows.

The Tamil version of They Call Him OG registered an overall occupancy of 15.57% on day 3. The film saw 13.31% turnout in the morning Tamil shows, which picked up slightly to 18.83% in the afternoon before dipping again to 14.58% during the evening screenings.

On the other hand, the Hindi version of OG saw the lowest occupancy.

On day 3, They Call Him OG saw an overall Hindi occupancy of just 8.07%. Day 3 (2D) shows opened with 6.23% in the morning, improved slightly to 9.09% in the afternoon, and settled at 8.88% for the evening screenings.

Details about the night shows across all versions of the film are not out yet on the website.

About They Call Him OG They Call Him OG, the Telugu action crime drama, is written and directed by Sujeeth. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead as OG, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade-long disappearance to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau.

The film also has Emraan Hashmi, marking his Telugu debut. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj are also a part of the film. Released worldwide on September 25, 2025, the film opened to mixed reactions from critics.

OG opened with a strong ₹21 crore on its Wednesday premieres, driven entirely by the Telugu version. On Thursday, its collections soared to ₹63.75 crore, with Telugu dominating at ₹63 crore, followed by smaller contributions from Tamil ( ₹0.22 crore), Hindi ( ₹0.5 crore), and Kannada ( ₹0.03 crore).

