They Call Him OG Day 9 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's film sees dip in second week

‘They Call Him OG’, the Telugu-language action thriller starring Pawan Kalyan, has continued its run at the box office, though the numbers have slowed as it entered its second week.

‘They Call Him OG’ Day 9 Box Office Collection Directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya, the film made an early estimated collection of ₹3.74 crore on Day 9 (second Friday), taking its total to ₹173.04 crore.

The film’s first week was particularly strong, ending with a collection of ₹169.3 crore. However, as with most big releases, the second week has seen a drop in daily earnings. On Day 6 (Tuesday), it collected ₹7.25 crore, followed by ₹6.75 crore on Day 7 (Wednesday). Day 8 (Thursday) brought a slight rise to ₹7.7 crore before Friday’s dip.

Theatre Occupancy Region Wise Occupancy on Day 9 paints a clear picture of this slowdown. Across Telugu 2D screenings, the morning shows recorded 22.79% occupancy, the afternoon rose to 36.98%, and the evening peaked at 42.40%.

The strongest turnout was seen in regions like Warangal (54%) and Vizag-Visakhapatnam (46.67%), while areas like Nizamabad (15.67%) and Bengaluru (23%) reported much lower footfalls. Other regions such as Hyderabad and Chennai stood at 34% each, while Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar crossed the 40% mark.

More about the film ‘They Call Him OG’ tells the story of a retired gangster (played by Pawan Kalyan) who re-emerges in Bombay in 1993 after ten years away, only to confront his old rival Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi.

The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key roles. Combining high-octane action with an emotional narrative, the film has drawn particular attention for Kalyan’s commanding performance and the face-off between him and Hashmi.