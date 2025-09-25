They Call Him OG first audience review: Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener thrills fans, netizens say ‘elevation beast mode’

They Call Him OG first audience review: Pawan Kalyan's gangster thriller became the biggest opener of his career even before its release. The movie received strong reception and has created excitement among cinephiles.

Fareha Naaz
Updated25 Sep 2025, 08:43 AM IST
They Call Him OG first audience review: The film marks Pawan Kalyan's largest opening to date with exceptional advance bookings.
They Call Him OG first audience review: The film marks Pawan Kalyan's largest opening to date with exceptional advance bookings.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

They Call Him OG first audience review: The most anticipated Pawan Kalyan's gangster action thriller has hit the silver screen and the internet is buzzing with excitement. Amid the hype, the Tollywood film received an exceptional response in pre-sales, both in India and abroad.

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, the gangster drama did a business of 7.8 crore net in India until 8:15 AM on September 25. Sujeeth directorial movie has become Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener even before its release, as indicated by advance booking numbers. As per Sacnilk report, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was previously Pawan Kalyan's biggest opener which raked in 67 crores globally on its opening day.

The advance booking figures of opening day on September 24 suggested that They Call Him OG had already collected around 75 crores worldwide, out of which 45 crore came from domestic market.

They Call Him OG first audience review

A user wrote, “First Half stylish, Interval twist fire, Second Half elevation beast mode. Sujeeth vision Emran Hashmi deadly, Thaman BGM Music mass.”

Another user remarked, “Movie starts with a high note till PK entry, Drag scenes, Teaser/trailer shots used in flashback glimpse, Scene builds up but fails to end with a high note, Good Interval, High scenes post interval, Drag scenes, Zero sentiment connection, Ok Climax, One time watch.”

Nani in a post on X stated, “OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. @PawanKalyan sir @Sujeethsign @MusicThaman what fun watching you all three unleash.”

They Call Him OG expert review

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, who gave the movie 3.5 star rating, in a post on X stated, “#TheyCallHimOG marks the comeback of #PawanKalyan with a bang . As Ojas Gambheera, PK delivers a performance fans have been waiting for – intense, silent, ruthless yet deeply human. His Introduction scene & title card will make fans go berserk, absolutely outstanding it is as every frame screamed POWER.”

They Call Him OG plot

The film follows gangster Ojas Gambheera who returns to Mumbai after ten-years. This time he is determined to kill another crime boss, Omi Bhau.

With ‘They Call Him OG’ Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi made his Telugu film debut. Produced by DVV Entertainment, the movie stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key roles alongside lead actors.

Watch They Call Him OG trailer here:

