They Call Him OG OTT release date confirmed: Check when and where to watch Pawan Kalyan's recent hit

They Call Him OG OTT release date: The latest Telugu blockbuster, They Call Him OG, starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, is all set for its OTT premiere.

The movie, which was released in theatres on 25 September, received mixed reviews from critics but was a superhit at the box office; it became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films this year.

According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned ₹21 crore net in India only from preview shows, and saw an opening business of ₹63.75 crore net at the domestic box office.

So far, the movie has earned a net of ₹192.84 crore in India. It also grossed ₹293.76 crore globally.

They Call Him OG: When and where to watch It is now official!! They Call Him OG will begin streaming online on Netflix on Thursday, October 23.

Confirming the OTT debut of They Call Him OG, Netflix shared the poster of the movie on X and wrote: “Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back.”

The OTT giant also said that the Telugu movie will be available in several Indian languages, including Hindi. “Watch They call him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” Netflix wrote.

They Call Him OG: Plot Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG narrates the story of a retired gangster, Ojas Gambheera (OG), who returns to Bombay in 1993 to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau.

The movie begins with a flashback to the 1970s, when OG survived a Yakuza raid in Japan and arrived in Bombay. In Bombay, he saves businessmen Satya Dada and Vardhaman Mirajkar from thieves, earning Satya Dada’s trust. Over the years, he protects Satya Dada’s port while Mirajkar becomes a rival.

In 1993, Mirajkar’s son Jimmy smuggles explosives through the port, killing Satya Dada’s son Pardhu.

Torn between grief and fury, Mirajkar fears OG’s wrath, the Baagul Bua. OG returns to confront old enemies, seek justice, and settle scores from the past.

They Call Him OG: Cast Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, They Call Him OG features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair and Harish Uthaman. The movie also marked Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi's official debut in a Telugu film.