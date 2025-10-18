Subscribe

They Call Him OG OTT release date confirmed: Check when and where to watch Pawan Kalyan's recent hit

They Call Him OG received mixed reviews from critics but was a superhit at the box office; it became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films this year.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published18 Oct 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Advertisement
So far, They Call Him OG has earned a net of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>192.84 crore in India. It also grossed <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>293.76 crore globally.
So far, They Call Him OG has earned a net of ₹192.84 crore in India. It also grossed ₹293.76 crore globally. (X)

They Call Him OG OTT release date: The latest Telugu blockbuster, They Call Him OG, starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, is all set for its OTT premiere.

Advertisement

The movie, which was released in theatres on 25 September, received mixed reviews from critics but was a superhit at the box office; it became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films this year.

According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned 21 crore net in India only from preview shows, and saw an opening business of 63.75 crore net at the domestic box office.

So far, the movie has earned a net of 192.84 crore in India. It also grossed 293.76 crore globally.

Also Read | When Pawan Kalyan said he ‘forgot’ he's the Deputy CM

They Call Him OG: When and where to watch

It is now official!! They Call Him OG will begin streaming online on Netflix on Thursday, October 23.

Advertisement

Confirming the OTT debut of They Call Him OG, Netflix shared the poster of the movie on X and wrote: “Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back.”

The OTT giant also said that the Telugu movie will be available in several Indian languages, including Hindi. “Watch They call him OG, out 23 October on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam,” Netflix wrote.

Advertisement
Also Read | Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG movie trailer gets leaked from pre-release event

They Call Him OG: Plot

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG narrates the story of a retired gangster, Ojas Gambheera (OG), who returns to Bombay in 1993 to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau.

The movie begins with a flashback to the 1970s, when OG survived a Yakuza raid in Japan and arrived in Bombay. In Bombay, he saves businessmen Satya Dada and Vardhaman Mirajkar from thieves, earning Satya Dada’s trust. Over the years, he protects Satya Dada’s port while Mirajkar becomes a rival.

In 1993, Mirajkar’s son Jimmy smuggles explosives through the port, killing Satya Dada’s son Pardhu.

Torn between grief and fury, Mirajkar fears OG’s wrath, the Baagul Bua. OG returns to confront old enemies, seek justice, and settle scores from the past.

Advertisement
Also Read | They Call Him OG first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyans 'star power', call it a 'superhit'

They Call Him OG: Cast

Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, They Call Him OG features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair and Harish Uthaman. The movie also marked Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi's official debut in a Telugu film.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the movie is produced by D V V Danayya.

 
 
OTT PlatformsOTTNetflix India
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThey Call Him OG OTT release date confirmed: Check when and where to watch Pawan Kalyan's recent hit
Read Next Story