They Call Him OG OTT release date OUT: When and where to watch Pawan Kalyan's recent hit

They Call Him OG OTT release date OUT: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest Telugu blockbuster, They Call Him OG, is nearing its OTT premiere. If reports are true, then the action-entertainer will stream online soon.

They Call Him OG was released in theatres on 25 September.

They Call Him OG OTT release date OUT According to a report by Glute, Pawan Kalyan's film, They Call Him OG, will stream on Netflix. Reportedly, the OTT giant has acquired the digital rights of OG.

The film is said to stream online from 23 October, maintaining the four-week gap between the theatrical and OTT release.

However, the makers of the film and the OTT platform are yet to confirm the OTT release date.

They Call Him OG Starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, They Call Him OG features an ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair and Harish Uthaman.

The film marked Hashmi's official Telugu film debut.

It is written and directed by Sujeeth. It is produced by D. V. V. Danayya.

They Call Him OG storyline OG revolves around retired gangster Ojas Gambheera (‘OG’) returning to Bombay in 1993 to face his old enemy, crime-lord Omi Bhau. Flashing back to the 1970s, OG survives a Yakuza raid in Japan and arrives in Bombay, where he saves businessmen Satya Dada and Vardhaman Mirajkar from thieves, earning Satya Dada’s trust. Over the years, he protects Satya Dada’s port while Mirajkar becomes a rival.

In 1993, Mirajkar’s son Jimmy smuggles explosives through the port, killing Satya Dada’s son Pardhu. Torn between grief and fury, Mirajkar fears OG’s wrath, the Baagul Bua. OG returns to confront old enemies, seek justice, and settle scores from the past.

Released on 25 September, They Call Him OG was out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

They Call Him OG box office Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film witnessed an impressive opening day business. Earning ₹21 crore net in India only from preview shows, the film saw an opening business of ₹63.75 crore net at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. It went on to shatter records, becoming one of the highest-grossing films in the Telugu industry this year.