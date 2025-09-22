They Call Him OG trailer video goes viral: Pawan Kalyan goes all guns blazing against Emraan Hashmi | Watch

Pawan Kalyan fans no longer need to watch a grainy, low-qiality trailer as the makers have officially dropped the They Call Him OG trailer on YouTube. Wintin an hour, the video was viewed for over 7 lakh times. It has also received 12,000 comments.

“Hey, while watching the trailer, my heart is beating so fast. Sujeeth bhai, hats off to you. What brilliant direction, man!” exclaimed one fan in joy.

“In Pawan Kalyan sir’s movies, the ones I really liked are Tholi Prema, Thammudu and Gabbar Singh. After those, for some reason, I feel like I might end up liking this movie too. Because the BGM, story and Kalyan sir’s expressions are coming across so stylishly, giving goosebumps, like a blockbuster,” wrote another.

Another fan wrote, “It looks like from today itself we can start counting how many times whistles will blow inside the theatre. Just watching that last shot, it feels like a festival for Kalyan sir’s fans.”

“No matter how many times I watch, it never feels enough. My wish to watch Pawan Kalyan’s movie first day, first show should come true this time too… But tickets are already sold out. Anyway, I managed to book for the 25th… now just waiting for the date on the calendar,” came from another.

Earlier, the trailer of They Call Him OG, also starring Emraan Hashmi, was leaked online while being screened at the pre-release event in Hyderabad on September 21. Clips quickly spread on social media. The action-packed gangster drama is set for release across India on September 25.

The interest in “OG trailer” was high on Google India during September 21-22:

Emraan Hashmi's cameo Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's debut as a director. In the Netflix web series, the OG star had a fun cameo and impressed all his fans.

“#EmraanHashmi delivers the BEST cameo in #TheBadsOfBollywood (sic),” a fan page posted.

“Just binged watched The Bads of Bollywood. Need to say Aryan Khan just nailed it. A perfect 2025 Bollywood potboiler. Raghav was too good. Lord Bobby Impresses. Emraan had the best impactful cameo. Mazza aaya. Bollywood fan in me is happy (sic),” posted another user.