'They didnt choose streets but...': Kichcha Sudeepa urges to 'kindly adopt' indie dogs after SCs order

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): Actor Kichcha Sudeepa has reacted to the Supreme Court's recent order to move all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters within eight weeks.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor said that while he does not want to question the court's decision, which "may have its reasons," he is worried about the "well-being" of the animals and how it will affect their lives.

Sudeepa shared that he has grown up around community dogs and his family has also adopted Indian breeds. He described the "love and loyalty" they bring into people's lives, adding that the dogs did not choose the streets, but humans can choose to give them a home.

"The Supreme Court's decision to round up the stray dogs in Delhi NCR and to be kept in shelters permanently isn't something I wanna question as this decision may have its reasons. But it also raises serious concerns about their well-being and the impact on their lives," Sudeepa wrote.

"Having grown up around community dogs, and with my family adopting Indies, I can attest to the love and loyalty they bring. They didn't choose the streets but we can choose to give them a home. We surely can be the voice for the voiceless. Kindly adopt," he continued.

On August 11, a bench of Justices Pardiwala and R Mahadevan took a stern view of the stray dog menace and ordered the Delhi-NCR to start removing stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks and house them in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities.

It said that all localities should be made free of stray dogs and there should not be any compromise, while making it clear that no captured animal will be released back on the streets.

It also ordered contempt proceedings against any individual or organisation that attempts to obstruct the authorities from carrying out the capture drive.

The order of the top court came on a suo motu proceedings initiated by it over a media report on the growing menace of stray dog attacks leading to rabies.