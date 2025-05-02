'They offered me half the money': Jeremy Renner on why he turned down Hawkeye Season 2

Washington DC [US], May 2 (ANI): Actor Jeremy Renner opened up about why there's no second season of 'Hawkeye' yet.

In an interview with High Performance, as quoted by Variety, Renner, who plays Clint Barton, claimed he was offered 'half' his salary from the first season of the Disney series.

"They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I'm like, 'Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,'" said Renner to High Performance as quoted by Variety.

The actor believes that the proposed lower salary was a result of his near-fatal snowmobile accident in 2023.

"I'm like, 'I'm sorry? Why? Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season," said Renner as quoted by Variety.

According to the outlet, Renner was hospitalised for blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries on Jan. 1, 2023.

The accident occurred after his Sno-Cat, a large snowplow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over.

The actor was trying to help his nephew out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the Sno-Cat crushed him. His injuries included eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee and ankle, a broken left leg tibia and ankle, a broken right clavicle and shoulder and more, reported Variety.

Renner said that he felt disrespected after the insulting offer.

"This is not Marvel, mind you. This is like, just Disney, not even really Disney. It's just the penny pinchers, the accountants. I told them to go fly a kite. I mean, just at the at the insult offer. So we didn't see eye to eye on it," Renner continued

Fortunately, the actor has not denied the possibility of working again in the series.

"Sadly, I still love the character. I'd still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn't ask for any more money, mind you. Just pay me what I made made the first season. So it's all disheartening that that didn't happen, but that's fine. I'm happy to let that go, because my body's probably thanking me, time and time again, that I'm not doing it right now. But we'll see," said Renner as quoted by Variety.