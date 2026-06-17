'They showed the whole movie’: Internet divided over Alpha trailer, Hrithik Roshan's cameo gets thumbs up

The trailer of Alpha, the latest film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, has sparked a lively discussion online, with viewers split over what they saw in the nearly three-minute preview.

While many praised the action sequences and Hrithik Roshan's surprise appearance at the end, others argued that the trailer revealed too much of the story ahead of the film's theatrical release.

One user wrote on YouTube, “Is it a spy movie or comedy. Grow up Guys. India has moved on. Stop wasting our time and your money.”

Another commented, “They showed the whole movie in the trailer.”

Several viewers echoed the same concern, suggesting that the preview gave away key plot points.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Alpha sparks debate online over similarities to La Femme Nikita

“Saw the whole movie, why go to cinema now,” wrote another user.

However, Hrithik Roshan's brief appearance in the final moments of the trailer emerged as one of the most talked-about aspects online.

“Hrithik Roshan entry in last scene goosebumps,” a user wrote on YouTube.

Another commented, “This trailer is better than previous one. Still they showed whole story in this trailer. Last 3 sec was the best part.”

Fans of the franchise also viewed the trailer as a positive sign for the future of YRF's interconnected spy films.

“Spy Universe revival confirm,” a user wrote on X.

Not everyone was impressed, however. One commenter compared the film to a Hollywood superhero movie, writing, “This Is A Freemake Of The Marvel's Black Widow.”

What The Trailer Reveals The newly released trailer offers the clearest look yet at Alia Bhatt's character and her journey in the film.

It opens with a baby protected behind a glass enclosure as Fateh, played by Bobby Deol, names her Sita. The footage then follows her transformation from a young girl into a highly trained assassin capable of taking down targets with ruthless efficiency.

Through a voiceover, the film introduces a twist on a familiar mythological narrative.

Watch the trailer here:

Alia Bhatt's character says that while stories once spoke of a demon abducting a princess, this version will unfold differently.

There is no Ram coming to rescue her from Lanka, she suggests. Instead, she intends to destroy it herself.

The trailer indicates that Fateh, who raised and trained Sita, eventually becomes her enemy. Bobby Deol plays a former spy who appears to have turned against the nation, setting up a confrontation with his adopted daughter.

Sharvari's Action-Packed Role Sharvari makes a striking entry midway through the trailer.

Initially shown clashing with Alia Bhatt in intense combat scenes, her character appears to transition from rival to ally as the story progresses.

Their fight sequences and action set-pieces form a major part of the trailer, hinting at a partnership that could drive the film's central mission.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is also seen in the trailer, appearing to guide the two agents as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

Hrithik Roshan Returns As Kabir The biggest surprise arrives in the closing seconds.

The trailer ends with a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan's unmistakable green eyes, confirming the return of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War and War 2.

Though the cameo is brief, it further connects Alpha to the larger Spy Universe and has already become a major talking point among fans.

Delayed But Finally Arriving In Theatres Alpha was originally scheduled to release on December 25 last year before being pushed to April this year. The film is now set to arrive in theatres on July 3.

Explaining the delay in November, a YRF spokesperson had said the makers required additional time to complete visual effects work.

“Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026,” the banner's spokesperson said.