’They vandalised it, physically assaulted me’: Director Hansal Mehta recalls public shame experience amid Kunal Kamra controversy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has voiced his support for stand-up artiste Kunal Kamra amid a massive controversy that erupted after he allegedly passed disparaging remarks on the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his latest standup act.

The director who is known for films like 'Shahid', 'Citylights' and the series 'Scam 1992' strongly condemned the vandalisation of the venue in Mumbai where Kamra had performed his show.

Hansal recalled a similar experience he faced 25 years ago when some people from the political party Shiva Sena (then undivided) vandalised his office and forcefully made him apologise to an older woman for a single line of dialogue in his film.

In a social media post on Instagram, 'Shahid' director wrote,

"What happened with Kamra is, sadly, not new to Maharashtra. I've lived through it myself. Twenty-five years ago, loyalists of the same (then undivided) political party stormed into my office. They vandalised it, physically assaulted me, blackened my face, and forced me to apologise publicly-by falling at the feet of an elderly woman-for a single line of dialogue in my film."

He further claimed that at least "20 political figures arrived at full strength" at the venue to shame him publicly while Mumbai Police watched the whole incident without taking any actions.

"The line was harmless, almost trivial. The film had already been cleared by the Censor Board with 27 other cuts. But that didn't matter. At the so-called "apology" venue, at least 20 political figures arrived in full strength to oversee what can only be described as a public shaming-with 10,000 onlookers and the Mumbai Police watching in silence." wrote Hansal Mehta.

The filmmaker reflected on the past incident and condemned "violence, intimidation and humiliation" for an expression of disagreement.

"That incident didn't just bruise my body. It bruised my spirit. It blunted my filmmaking, muted my courage, and silenced parts of me that took years to reclaim. No matter how deep the disagreement, no matter how sharp the provocation-violence, intimidation, and humiliation can never be justified. We owe ourselves, and each other, better. We owe ourselves dialogue, dissent, and dignity."

Kamra on Modnay released a statement on his official social media handle that he would not "apologise" for his act.

Reacting to the ongoing tussle over his remarks about Eknath Shinde in his latest YouTube video, Kunal Kamra stated that the entertainment venue is merely a platform and is not "responsible" for his comedy.

The Shiv Sena workers vandalised The Habitat centre in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served", Kunal Kamra's statement read.

Kunal Kamra also replied to political leaders "threatening" him to teach a lesson in his official statement. Kamra stated that the 'inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change' the nature of his right. He added that it is not against the law as far as his knowledge.

"Our right to freedom of speech and expression is not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system", Kunal Kamra's statement added.

Kamra emphasised that he is 'willing' to cooperate with police officials and authorities for any lawful actions taken against him. However, he also questioned whether 'the law will be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke.'

"However, I am willing to co-operate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers? Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone bridge, or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition", the statement added.