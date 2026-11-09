This A-list Bollywood star has delivered just 2 blockbusters in 20 years, continues to get movies with massive budgets

Bollywood has several stars who command enormous budgets despite inconsistent box office records. One leading actor has delivered just two blockbusters across nearly two decades.
His filmography includes major commercial failures alongside critically-appreciated performances. Yet filmmakers continue to invest heavily in his projects.
The actor is Ranbir Kapoor, whose box office journey presents an interesting contrast.
Ranbir has delivered two blockbusters, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Sanju (2018) earned ₹342.53 crore during its lifetime theatrical run. The film opened with ₹34.75 crore and collected ₹120.06 crore during its opening weekend.
However, Animal (2023) remains his biggest commercial success. The film collected ₹556.36 crore, earning the All Time Blockbuster verdict. Its opening day collection reached ₹63.80 crore. Animal earned ₹201.76 crore during its opening weekend.
These two films represent Ranbir's biggest commercial achievements.
Ranbir's career also includes 8 films classified as flops. That includes his debut movie, Saawariya, as well as Besharam, Bombay Velvet and Tamasha. Tamasha, which has now become a cult Imtiaz Ali movie, tanked at the box office. Jagga Jasoos, Roy, Shamshera, and other unsuccessful releases compounded his setbacks.
Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam earned ₹59.79 crore despite opening at ₹21.56 crore. Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet performed particularly poorly, collecting just ₹23.67 crore.
Meanwhile, Shamshera – produced by Yash Raj Films – earned ₹42.48 crore during its theatrical run. These figures highlight the inconsistency in Ranbir's commercial performance.
Ranbir Kapoor has also delivered films classified as hits and semi-hits. Barfi! earned ₹112.15 crore and received a Hit verdict. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, another fan favourite, collected ₹188.57 crore. It was called a Super-Hit.
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil earned ₹112.48 crore and was classified as Semi-Hit. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected ₹149.05 crore, receiving another Semi-Hit verdict. Meanwhile, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva earned ₹257.44 crore but received an Average verdict.
Despite mixed box-office results, Ranbir continues to receive major film opportunities. His latest release, Ramayana, has a never-before-seen budget for a Hindi film. The two-part epic has a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore.
While there have been unsuccessful movies in his career, there has been no doubt about his potential as an actor. There hasn’t been any question about his star power either. Probably, that’s why Ranbir Kapoor continues to attract the biggest producers and directors in Bollywood.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers. <br><br> Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline. <br><br> Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India. <br><br> At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility. <br><br> Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity. <br><br> Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.
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