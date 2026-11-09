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This A-list Bollywood star has delivered just 2 blockbusters in 20 years, continues to get movies with massive budgets

Despite mixed commercial results, this Bollywood A-lister remains a sought-after Bollywood star. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published9 Nov 2026, 03:03 PM IST
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This A-list Bollywood star has delivered just 2 blockbusters in 20 years, continues to get movies with massive budgets
This A-list Bollywood star has delivered just 2 blockbusters in 20 years, continues to get movies with massive budgets(Instagram/ranbir__kapoor82)
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Bollywood has several stars who command enormous budgets despite inconsistent box office records. One leading actor has delivered just two blockbusters across nearly two decades.

His filmography includes major commercial failures alongside critically-appreciated performances. Yet filmmakers continue to invest heavily in his projects.

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The actor is Ranbir Kapoor, whose box office journey presents an interesting contrast.

Only 2 blockbusters

Ranbir has delivered two blockbusters, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Sanju (2018) earned 342.53 crore during its lifetime theatrical run. The film opened with 34.75 crore and collected 120.06 crore during its opening weekend.

However, Animal (2023) remains his biggest commercial success. The film collected 556.36 crore, earning the All Time Blockbuster verdict. Its opening day collection reached 63.80 crore. Animal earned 201.76 crore during its opening weekend.

These two films represent Ranbir's biggest commercial achievements.

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8 flop films

Ranbir's career also includes 8 films classified as flops. That includes his debut movie, Saawariya, as well as Besharam, Bombay Velvet and Tamasha. Tamasha, which has now become a cult Imtiaz Ali movie, tanked at the box office. Jagga Jasoos, Roy, Shamshera, and other unsuccessful releases compounded his setbacks.

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Abhinav Kashyap’s Besharam earned 59.79 crore despite opening at 21.56 crore. Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet performed particularly poorly, collecting just 23.67 crore.

Meanwhile, Shamshera – produced by Yash Raj Films – earned 42.48 crore during its theatrical run. These figures highlight the inconsistency in Ranbir's commercial performance.

Several average films

Ranbir Kapoor has also delivered films classified as hits and semi-hits. Barfi! earned 112.15 crore and received a Hit verdict. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, another fan favourite, collected 188.57 crore. It was called a Super-Hit.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil earned 112.48 crore and was classified as Semi-Hit. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar collected 149.05 crore, receiving another Semi-Hit verdict. Meanwhile, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva earned 257.44 crore but received an Average verdict.

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Ranbir Kapoor continues to get big-budget films

Despite mixed box-office results, Ranbir continues to receive major film opportunities. His latest release, Ramayana, has a never-before-seen budget for a Hindi film. The two-part epic has a reported budget of 4,000 crore.

While there have been unsuccessful movies in his career, there has been no doubt about his potential as an actor. There hasn’t been any question about his star power either. Probably, that’s why Ranbir Kapoor continues to attract the biggest producers and directors in Bollywood.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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