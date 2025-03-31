’A love letter to womanhood’: Why is everyone talking about Netflix K-drama ‘When Life Gives You Tangerines?

Netflix's newest Korean drama, "When Life Gives You Tangerines", has swiftly become a global sensation, enchanting viewers with its intricate narrative and heartfelt exploration of human experiences. The series chronicles the intertwined lives of Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik, portrayed by acclaimed actors IU and Park Bo-gum, as they navigate the trials of love, family, and personal growth.

The series follows the lives of Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik, two individuals whose love, struggles, and sacrifices shape the very fabric of their existence. Ae-sun, a fiercely independent woman fighting for her dreams, and Gwan-sik, a man of unwavering loyalty, form the heart of this unforgettable story. Their journey, spanning years of hardship and triumph, mirrors the bittersweet nature of life itself.

The series' title, "When Life Gives You Tangerines", is a creative twist on the familiar adage about making the best of life's challenges. This metaphor is particularly fitting, as tangerines are a hallmark of Jeju Island, which is the main setting of the series, symbolising both the sweetness and tanginess of life’s experiences. The original Jeju title, "Pokssak Sogatsuda", translates to "Thank you for your hard work", further emphasising themes of gratitude and perseverance

Making waves on social media The drama has sent waves through social media, with fans pouring their hearts out over its raw portrayal of womanhood, love, and resilience. One viewer on X wrote:

"I must say When Life Gives You Tangerines got me good:’(( it’s a love letter to womanhood perfectly timed for Women’s Month. The battles fought daily, the societal expectations, the pressure to be selfless yet whole. This show lays them bare in such a tender, gut-wrenching way".

Another user shared: "Up until the last episode, When Life Gives You Tangerines had me bawling my eyes out nearly the whole time. ‘Here’s to all you’ve been through’ has never felt more meaningful. Love, family, sacrifice—bittersweet yet touching, inspiring yet raw. It’s about all of it. It’s about life".

Another person shared their watching experience and said, "To me When Life gives you Tangerines represents the most sincere realistic and beautiful ode to life and its untamed nature, a love letter to motherhood, family, love and the warriors who no matter how many storms come at them, they stay trying and stay dreaming".

With a staggering 9.4 IMDb rating and a rapidly growing fanbase, this drama is proving to be one of Netflix’s most powerful releases yet. As the series continues to garner acclaim, it stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in bridging cultural divides and highlighting shared human experiences.