'This film has an interesting story': Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chillar talk about their upcoming project Maalik

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Actors Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar attended the song launch event of their upcoming film 'Maalik' in Lucknow.

During the launch event, they discussed the film and shared their working experiences.

The makers have released a song titled 'Raaj Karega Maalik', sung by the MTV Hustle winner MC Square. In 'Maalik', Rajkummar Rao plays a ruthless gangster who appears to stop at nothing to fulfil his ambition of political power and fame.

Manushi shared her working experience in the film, saying, "I always wanted to work in a project where I get to learn a lot and get to try something new. We have so many senior actors in our team....The character is very beautiful. I have a lot of pressure. I had a lot of fun while shooting."

"This film has an interesting story, " said Rao.

He also shared that there are a lot of opportunities for actors in the industry, "There are a lot of avenues and a lot of opportunities for actors to work hard. Just focus on your art form and nothing else...And keep working on your art form,..you must be very proud of what you are doing in this film."

Taking to their Instagram handle, Tips (the official production banner of the film) shared the latest song from 'Maalik', which perfectly resonates with Rajkummar Rao's gangster vibe in the movie. The music of 'Raaj Karega Maalik' is composed by Sachin-Jigar and is sung by Akasa.

The song comprises a high beat and rage-filled rap by MC Square. Manushi Chillar looks gorgeous as she performs beautifully to the music beats of Sachin-Jigar.

In the music video, the duo was seen dancing together. MC Square's rap and Rajkummar Rao's expressions sync perfectly, creating an adrenaline-rush sequence in the song.

In 'Maalik', Rajkummar Rao plays a ruthless gangster who appears to stop at nothing to fulfil his ambition of political power and fame. With his rugged look and high-octane action moves, Rajkummar portrays a raw and intense character, unlike his recent roles in comedy movies such as 'Stree', 'Stree 2', and 'Bhool Chuk Maaf.'Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad.

It's a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty.

The makers recently released the trailer of the film.

In the trailer, Rajkummar is seen firing bullets at the front entrance of the house. Guns seem to be the actor's third hand in the movie, as he appears to kill countless goons in the trailer.

The movie is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banner of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.