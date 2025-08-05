THIS kids' show beats Squid Game, tops as world's most-watched TV show of 2025: Check full list here

Kids' show ‘Bluey' is breaking records as it emerged as the world's most-watched TV show of 2025, according to the global market research firm Nielsen. The Australian animated show created by Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio from Queensland streaming on Disney+, primarily focuses on content for preschool children.

Ranked by total minutes viewed, Bluey boasts 25 billion viewing minutes, ahead of Grey's Anatomy by nearly 2.5 billion minutes viewed. While the former features 154 episodes spread across 3 seasons, the latter available on Hulu and Netflix spread across 21 seasons features 449 episodes. Taking the 3rd spot is military police procedural television series NCIS with over 19 billion minutes views on Paramount+, Hulu and Netflix.

The report detailing data between December 29, 2024, and June 28, 2025, states, “Six out of the top 20 most-streamed titles from January through June fell into the animation category (#1 Bluey, #4 Family Guy, #5 Bob’s Burgers, #6 Spongebob Squarepants, #12 American Dad! and #20 South Park).”

Through the first six months of the year, favourites like Squid Game, Big Bang Theory, Friends, Supernatural, Young Sheldon, Gunsmoke, The White Lotus and The Night Agent all found a spot in the top 20 list.

Check world's most-watched top 20 TV shows of 2025 here:

Top 20 TV shows

Squid Game stands out The South Korean dystopian survival thriller drama ‘Squid Game’ streaming on Netflix registered impressive figures. With just 22 total episodes, it amassed over 15 billion viewing minutes, securing 9th spot overall and 1st among original series. Notably, in the last three days of the data set in account, the show added nearly 3 billion minutes.

Released 70 years ago, Gunsmoke is available on Peacock, Paramount+ and the FAST service Pluto. Occupying 18th rank, the TV show generated 10.6 billion viewing minutes. Friends, the 1994 sitcom featuring 10 seasons and 243 episodes generated over 11.4 billion viewing minutes on Max.