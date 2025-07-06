'This one is going to be great': Anna Camp gets candid about upcoming filmScream 7

Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): Actress Anna Camp talked about the upcoming film 'Scream 7' and said that it is going to be entertaining for audiences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is set to be released on February 27, 2026.

'Scream 7' is an upcoming slasher film directed by Kevin Williamson and written by Guy Busick, from a story by James Vanderbilt and Busick. It is a sequel to Scream VI (2023) and the seventh instalment in the Scream film series.

The film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Roger L. Jackson, and David Arquette reprising their roles from previous films, along with Isabel May and Joel McHale.

"I hadn't seen the newest ones, but I remember the first one, which I've seen four times already," said Camp while standing on the blue carpet at the Mediterrane Film Festival's Golden Bee Awards in Malta, The Hollywood Reporter

"The other ones I had to sit down and watch. It's just fun. This one is going to be great because it's Sidney Prescott, an iconic character, and Neve Campbell, an iconic actress. It's a coming home story for her. It's returning to the original cast and the original format," she shared.

While sharing what she learned from Campbell, Camp shared that she noticed her instincts and natural communication with Kevin Williamson. "This character is so close to home [for her]," Camp said, adding,"Obviously, she's grown up playing this role that she knows when the script is not right or if something doesn't feel like what Sidney would say."

Camp continued, "Kevin Williamson directed this one, and he's the mastermind behind the entire story. To watch their dialogue together and their shorthand, I was like, 'I want that. I want a relationship like that with the director,'" according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking of relationships, Camp came to Malta with her new girlfriend, Jade Whipkey, after debuting their relationship on the red carpet at the recent Bride Hard premiere, as per the outlet.

Camp shared that she and Whipkey have been dating for nearly seven months, and their trip to Malta marked their first major vacation together. "We've been having the best time," she said.

On the work front, Camp said she is eager to get back on stage and find a play or musical to star in. She also has several films in her kitty, "I opted to book a while ago, and that's in the middle of being written," she said.

"I have Scream 7 out in February, and I have a couple of little indie movies coming out, but I'm just kind of waiting for the right job while I'm producing about three scripts right now on my own. I'm not sitting around waiting for the phone to ring. I'm working and doing it on my own, which is really exciting," according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)