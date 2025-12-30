'This song is from them to humans': Mohit Chauhan dedicates his song Meri Aawaaz to street dogs

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Singer Mohit Chauhan opened up about the inspiration behind his latest song 'Meri Aawaaz', saying he decided to compose it for street dogs in India because he believes true humanity lies in taking "care of the speechless."

Speaking to ANI, Mohit Chauhan said he felt deep pain, compassion, and a moral responsibility towards the street dogs after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of stray dogs from the streets earlier this year.

"When I came to know about the verdict that street dogs and animals should be banished, I felt a lot of pain because they are speechless, and it is our duty to think about them. We can do it. Humans can only take care of the speechless. They cannot take care of themselves, and they live in very difficult situations on the streets. So, I feel a lot of pain for them. So, I felt that there could be a solution for this with compassion," said Mohit Chauhan.

The 'Tum Se Hi' singer also highlighted the uncertainties of life while describing the importance of the moral responsibility of humans towards the needy and speechless beings.

"We should respect any life form, and for that, I always think that I am a human being and everyone has a limited time because life is not in your hands. You have come to this world as a good human being. So, you have higher consciousness, you have intelligence, you can do things. So, why don't you come to this world as a human being? So, why don't you do good deeds? Help the rest of your life. Do good deeds. So, this has always been in my mind.

While referring to the Supreme Court's order, Mohit added, "When this decision came that this will happen, I was in a lot of pain, I was in a lot of trouble, and then the foundation of this song was laid. So, I started composing the song. So, the voiceless have a voice. So, this song is from them to humans."

