Three men guilty of accessory to the murder of Swedish rapper C.Gambino, court rules

(Adds detail on verdict in paragraphs 1 and 3-7, background in 2 and 4, lawyers in 8)

Advertisement

STOCKHOLM, July 16 (Reuters) - A Swedish court found three men guilty of accessory to the murder last year of the award-winning hip-hop artist known by the alias C.Gambino, it said on Wednesday.

The Swedish artist, who kept his identity hidden and wore a mask in public, was shot dead in a parking garage in June 2024 in a suspected gang-related attack in Gothenburg on the Nordic country's west coast.

The men - Hassan Rabeie, 22, Vide Atterstam, 20, and Fatjam Vardari, 21 - have denied the charges against them, according to Swedish media.

Rabeie and Vardari had been charged with murder, or alternatively accessory to murder, but the Gothenburg District Court said in a statement that the investigation had not established beyond reasonable doubt that they were the ones who actually shot the rapper.

Advertisement

As a result, all three were convicted of accessory to murder.

The court sentenced Rabeie to life imprisonment. The other two were sentenced to 15 years and six months, and 12 years and six months, respectively.

"The shooting has had the character of a pure execution and has entailed severe suffering for the victim," the court said. "The crime has its background in a conflict between criminal networks."

The lawyer representing Atterstam told Reuters the verdict was disappointing and declined to comment further. Rabeie's and Vardari's lawyers were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.