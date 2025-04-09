‘Three pieces of knife found’: Mumbai police file 1000-page chargesheet in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: According to investigators, he had entered India from Bangladesh and had been put in numerous locations in Kolkata before finally making his way to Mumbai.

Garvit Bhirani
Published9 Apr 2025, 07:50 AM IST
Mumbai police file 1000-page chargesheet in Actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case. (File photo)
Mumbai police file 1000-page chargesheet in Actor Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: After nearly three months of the incident, Mumbai's Bandra police have filed a 1000-page chargesheet and submitted numerous pieces of evidence against the accused to the court, including three parts of knife which were discovered from the spot where the crime took place.

"This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. This chargesheet is more than 1000 pages long. The report of the forensic lab has also been mentioned in this chargesheet, which states that the knife pieces found at the crime scene, from Saif Ali Khan's body and from the accused, are three pieces of the same knife, " ANI quoted the police as saying. They added the fingerprint report of the accused's left hand, which the police discovered, during the probe, has also been included.

According to investigators, he had entered India from Bangladesh and had been put in numerous locations in Kolkata before finally making his way to Mumbai.

Also Read | Mumbaikar, but not enough: Mumbai train ride turns ugly over regional bias

What happened to Saif Ali Khan on January 16?

Khan allegedly entered Mr Khan's home on the 12th floor of a Bandra high-rise in the early hours in an attempt to robbery. When the actor, 54, confronted him, the intruder allegedly stabbed the actor six times prior to escaping. Khan was brutally injured, suffering damage to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was treated for five days prior to being discharged on January 21.

According to reports, the police arrested Islam on January 19 in Thane, and after a thorough probe, confirmed that facial recognition tests from the CCTV footage, including forensic analysis of physical evidence, connected him to the crime.

Also Read | Baba Siddique case: 4th suspect, Shubham Lonkar, arrested from Pune

‘False cases’ against accused

Islam's father Anim had stated his son fled Bangladesh due to "false cases" filed against him under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, claiming Islam was not safe and asked refuge in India, with a purpose to find work. "For 16 years, the Hasina government was in power. There were false cases, even for mobile theft, against him. The political atmosphere was bad, and my son felt he could not live in the country," NDTV had quoted Anim as saying.

Saif Ali Khan on the incident

"It didn’t really hurt because there’s too much of adrenaline and shock at that moment. And then he was slashing at my neck, and I was blocking it with my hand. There were slashes to my palm and my wrist and arm. There was all this violence – slashing with both hands, most of which was kind of defended," Khan had recalled while talking to Delhi Times.

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainment‘Three pieces of knife found’: Mumbai police file 1000-page chargesheet in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case
MoreLess
First Published:9 Apr 2025, 07:50 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.